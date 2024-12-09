Former Prahova County Council president sent to trial for bribery, influence peddling

Romania’s National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) announced the indictment of seven individuals, including Iulian Dumitrescu, the former president of Prahova County Council, on multiple charges of bribery, influence peddling, and financial misconduct. The charges target events that occurred between 2021 and 2024, with Dumitrescu accused of accepting bribes and using his political influence to secure illicit payments.

According to prosecutors, in April-June 2021, Iulian Dumitrescu was allegedly promised RON 160,000 from a witness, promising to expedite the payment of overdue invoices to the Bucharest Streets Administration. He later received the total amount of RON 130,000 through an accomplice, in 3 instalments.

Additionally, Dumitrescu is accused of having used his position to demand 5% of the value of invoices from a company involved in road and bridge maintenance in 2022, receiving a total of RON 421,930 through intermediaries.

In another instance, the former Prahova County head allegedly demanded RON 47.5 million for the overvalued sale of company shares in a business he managed, eventually receiving RON 17.6 million for himself and others involved in the scheme.

The indictment also accuses Dumitrescu of bribing the mayor of Lehliu Gară, Iacomi Iulian, with RON 1.15 million to perform urban planning tasks related to a land transaction.

Dumitrescu is further charged with engaging in financial activities incompatible with his public office, including the sale of land, trucks, and business dealings that generated substantial sums.

In addition to Iulian Dumitrescu, other individuals were also charged, including Iacomi Iulian, the mayor of Lehliu Gară, for repeated bribery, and Vasile Anna-Maria, public administrator of Prahova County and president of the Board of Directors at Distributie Energie Electrica Romania SA, for falsifying asset declarations.

The file was sent for trial to the Bucharest Tribunal with the proposal to maintain the preventive and precautionary measures ordered in the case.

(Photo source: Facebook/Iulian Dumitrescu)