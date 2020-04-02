Weekend shows bring music of Disney films to Bucharest

Disney in Concert - Magical Music from the Movies, a show combining music, special effects and novel projections, will take place in Bucharest this weekend.

The show will have two representations, on February 7 and February 8, at the Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest.

The audience will be able to enjoy the soundtrack of well-known productions such as Lion King, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Frozen, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pirates of the Caribbean or The Little Mermaid.

The music will be performed by the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Alexandru Ilie. The show will also bring screenings of images from the films, presented at impressive sizes and accompanied by “spectacular special effects.”

The minimum recommended age for the show is 3 years.

Tickets are priced RON 50 (almost EUR 10) to RON 200 (EUR 42) and are available at bilete.ro.

