Disney+ arrives in Romania this month: pricing and first titles announced

Disney+, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, will arrive in Romania on June 14, with hundreds of titles available and monthly and annually subscription plans. Disney+ Romania will launch with over 700 movies and 900 portfolio series, plus another 150 original titles.

The monthly pricing for the service will be RON 29.99 and the yearly one RON 299.90. However, until June 13 at midnight (just before the launch day), movie fans can still enjoy the exclusive pre-registration offer of RON 239.90 (equivalent to 12 months of standard monthly subscription at the price of 8 months).

Users will be able to enjoy high-quality viewing simultaneously on four screens, unlimited downloads on ten devices, and IMAX Enhanced for certain productions. Moreover, they will be able to create up to seven different profiles, including the option for parents to set Kids Profiles.

As for the offer, Disney+ will bring top productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Thus, as of June 14, fans of the Star Wars universe will be able to watch the series The Book of Boba Fett and both seasons of the series The Mandalorian. What's more, Disney+ includes the entire Skywalker saga, with all 9 episodes of Star Wars available.

Superhero fans will be able to watch over 40 Marvel movies, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel, plus more than 40 Marvel series, such as Moon Knight, Loki, and WandaVision.

In addition, there will be over 280 Disney and Pixar movies, including the Oscar-nominated Toy Story, Soul, and Luca series.

National Geographic productions include the documentary film Free Solo directed and produced by Oscar-winning E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and the popular series The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Gordon Ramsay: Taste of Travel.

In the general entertainment category, subscribers will be able to watch successful original productions such as the miniseries Pam & Tommy, The Kardashians, the thriller Death on the Nile directed by Kenneth Branagh, The Simpsons Family, Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1, and Black-ish.

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)