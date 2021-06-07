Romania's dismissed Ombudsman back in the seat after Constitutional Court ruling

The current legal framework, under which the revocation of the Ombudsman was pursued, features "serious flaws," as it does not regulate distinctly, neither it limits the scenarios under which the procedure can be initiated, the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) stated in motivating the decision to admit the opposition's objections to the Ombudsman's dismissal by Parliament.

The Constitutional Court, with unanimous votes, admitted last Tuesday the objection filed by the Social Democrat parliamentary caucus in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies and found that the decision of the Romanian Parliament 36/2021 for the revocation of Renate Weber from the Ombudsman position is unconstitutional, Wall-street.ro reported.

According to the constitutional judges, the possibility to dismiss the Ombudsman "as a result of violating the Constitution and the laws" does not respect the conditions of clarity, predictability and reasonableness.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)