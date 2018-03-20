House of famous Romanian pianist Dinu Lipatti turned into cultural center

The house of late Romanian composer and pianist Dinu Lipatti on Lascar Catargiu street in downtown Bucharest was turned into a cultural center after being rented by the City Hall.

The inauguration of the Dinu Lipatti Cultural Center took place on Monday, March 19, in the presence of Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

The mayor said the local authorities are now planning to find yet another building, more generous in dimensions, which will also be dedicated to the famous Romanian pianist, local Agerpres reported.

“Dinu Lipatti is one of the world’s top ten pianists and unfortunately we, as Bucharesters, as Romanians, didn’t do much for Dinu Lipatti. That’s why, when Mrs. director Alice Barb came and presented me with this project, I immediately said: ‘Yes, we have to recover this house.’ […] To save it from degradation we decided to rent it at first, but we also consider buying it in a not very distant future,” Gabriela Firea said.

The new Dinu Lipatti Cultural Center also hosts the second edition of the “I Love Lipatti” festival, which will end on March 25.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)