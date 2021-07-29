RO Govt. begins procedure to pick head of anti-organised crime body DIICOT

The Romanian Ministry of Justice initiated the selection procedure for the head prosecutor of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), a position left vacant since Giorgiana Hosu resigned last year, G4media.ro reported.

Hosu resigned after his husband was given a three-year suspended jail sentence for illegal access to an IT system and instigation to use of confidential data. After resigning last year, Hosu (49) retired this year.

The procedure to select a successor is conducted by the Ministry of Justice. The candidate nominated by the ministry is evaluated by the magistrates’ body CSM that issues a consultative opinion. Finally, the President appoints the candidate and is not constrained by the CSM’s consultative opinion.

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com