Romanian telecommunications company Digi (BVB: DIGI) reported consolidated revenues of EUR 608 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 11% YoY increase.

Adjusted EBITDA (ex. operating leases) for Q2 2026 increased by 23% compared to the result from Q2 2025, reaching EUR 169 million. Consequently, in the first semester of 2026, the group recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 1.2 billion, a 10% increase versus 6M 2025, and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 398 million, up 17% YoY.

“Spain continues to be our primary growth engine, maintaining strong commercial momentum and progressing in line with our long-term plans, while Romania continued to perform well,” said Serghei Bulgac, CEO of Digi Communications.

Last month, Digi successfully completed an initial public offering for its Spanish subsidiary. The Spanish IPO was multiple times oversubscribed, showing investor appetite for the company’s shares.

In Q2 2026, Digi reached 33.9 million revenue-generating user agreements (RGUs) across Romania, Spain, Portugal and Italy, a 14% increase compared to Q2 2025.

The mobile segment stands out for generating the most RGUs within the group’s array of services, accounting for 51% of the overall clients across the four markets. In Q2 2026, the mobile segment saw its RGUs climb to 17.3 million, a 19% YoY increase, covering mobile telephony clients across Romania, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

In Romania, the mobile service segment remained the largest, reaching 8.4 million RGUs as of the end of Q2 2026, a positive evolution of 20% compared to Q2 2025. Broadband services registered an increase of 4% in Q2 2026, compared to Q2 2025, up to 5.2 million RGUs, while the segment of Pay-TV services (cable and satellite) increased by 2% YoY, up to 6.1 million RGUs. Together with fixed-line telephony, the total number of RGUs in the Romanian market amounted to 20.5 million customers as of Q2 2026, a 9% increase versus Q2 2025.

Spanish operations continued the strong performance in Q2 2026, with the number of users of fixed services, internet, and mobile telephony increasing by 23% compared to Q2 2025, to 11.9 million RGUs. Mobile users increased by 19% to 7.8 million RGUs, while broadband users increased by 28% to 2.9 million.

In Portugal, the number of RGUs amounted to 960k, up 22% YoY, of which 545k were mobile, and 186k were broadband users.

In Italy, mobile users increased by 4,5% YoY, reaching 535k RGUs as of the end of Q2 2026.

In the United Kingdom, Digi launched its fiber broadband services and continued expanding its network footprint during the second quarter of 2026, while onboarding its first customers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenuta Idi|Dreamstime.com)