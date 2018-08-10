The first incidents between the participants at the big Diaspora rally in Bucharest and the gendarmes guarding them occurred after 4:00 PM, when a group of protesters forced their way to the Government’s yard. The gendarmes intervened and stopped them using tear gas and several protesters felt sick and needed to be taken away by emergency crews.

The protesters started shouting against the gendarmes asking them to stop using tear gas as there were also children in the crowd. Traffic in Victoriei Square was restricted as the number of protesters in the square started growing.

Some protesters say there are people infiltrated among them who want to provoke the gendarmes and cause tension. Meanwhile, others came “armed” with cardboard forks and axes in response to a fake news piece earlier this year at Romania TV news station which announced that armed protesters would try a revolt in Bucharest.

A group of fully equipped gendarmes is stationed in the middle of the protesters trying to maintain some order. A live stream of the protest is available here:

(Photos by: Inquam Photos / George Calin and Octav Ganea)