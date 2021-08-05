Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 08:06
Business

Romanian food processor and retailer Diana invests EUR 7 mln this year

05 August 2021
The Diana group of companies, a family business from Râmnicu Vâlcea (southern Romania), has planned investments of EUR 35 mln for expanding its retail chain and its production and processing of meat, Profit.ro reported.

Diana owns 65 stores in the southern part of Romania and wants to open five more by the end of the year. It targets 100 stores by the end of next year. The funds will come from own resources and European funding.

The group opened three stores this year and thus reached a network of 65 units, in six counties: Vâlcea, Gorj, Argeș, Olt, Dolj and Dâmbovița.

The plans for 2021 aim to expand to 70 units, and in the medium and long term to 100 stores, after a concentric development, in the areas where the group is already present.

The aggregated turnover of the group - including stores, slaughterhouse and sausage factory - last year was RON 550.6 mln (EUR 113.8 mln). In the first half of the current year, its business reached RON 243 mln.

(Photo: Diana Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

