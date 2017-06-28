Deutsche Bank’s tech center in Bucharest launches training program for software specialists

DB Global Technology, German group Deutsche Bank’s technology center in Bucharest, has launched the DB Tech School, a training program for software specialists who are at the beginning of their careers.

The program targets IT specialists who are interested in Java, C/C++ and JavaScript programming languages, and will include specialized courses in areas such as Java, Software Development Life Cycle, Agile, and ITIL.

Moreover, those attending the training program will also work with the DB Global Technology’s teams on various live projects, the bank announced in a press release.

The DB Tech School will select around 25 participants from among students in their final year of studies, as well as people who have a Bachelor’s, a Master’s degree or who have graduated from an accredited university with a focus on Computer Science or Software Engineering. The program will start on July 17 and will run over two and a half months. All participants will be paid during this period.

Based on their results in the DB Tech School, graduates will be able to join the DB Global Technology team. Those interested can apply until July 1 at [email protected]

“After the success of our Java School program from last year, which took place for the first time in Romania, we decided not only to turn it into a tradition, but to also expand and improve it,” said Marian V. Popa, general manager of DB Global Technology.

DB Global Technology became operational in January 2014. The center, which develops cutting edge software solutions for Deutsche Bank’s global operations, recorded a turnover of RON 165.72 million (EUR 36.2 million) last year, up 64.8% compared to 2015.

