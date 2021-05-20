Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 08:34
Business

RO Chamber of Deputies clears 5G bill as inked by Govt.

20 May 2021
Romania's Chamber of Deputies has adopted the so-called 5G bill, which stipulates that communications providers will be able to use in 5G networks only technologies, equipment and software from manufacturers previously authorized by the decision of the prime minister, based on the approval of the national defense council CSAT.

The draft was adopted without amendments in the form proposed by the Government, Profit.ro reported.

The bill was eventually voted on by all parties except AUR, a party suspected by some of acting in favor of Russia. The AUR deputies abstained from voting.

The bill will now be submitted to the Senate for debate and final vote. 

Under the bill, the technologies, equipment and software used in electronic communications networks at the date of the law's entry into force and which contribute to providing 5G communications services, whose manufacturers are not authorized under the new law, may be used for a maximum period of 5 years. 

After five years, they must be replaced.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
10

