Romania's Chamber of Deputies has adopted the so-called 5G bill, which stipulates that communications providers will be able to use in 5G networks only technologies, equipment and software from manufacturers previously authorized by the decision of the prime minister, based on the approval of the national defense council CSAT.

The draft was adopted without amendments in the form proposed by the Government, Profit.ro reported.

The bill was eventually voted on by all parties except AUR, a party suspected by some of acting in favor of Russia. The AUR deputies abstained from voting.

The bill will now be submitted to the Senate for debate and final vote.

Under the bill, the technologies, equipment and software used in electronic communications networks at the date of the law's entry into force and which contribute to providing 5G communications services, whose manufacturers are not authorized under the new law, may be used for a maximum period of 5 years.

After five years, they must be replaced.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

