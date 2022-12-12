Dentons and United Way Romania Foundation launch project to support vulnerable youth in Romania

News from Companies

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, has partnered with United Way Romania Foundation to help vulnerable young people in Romania who are about to exit the social protection system, in order to facilitate their social and professional inclusion. The new program 18.0 Unrevoked, structured over a period of 2 years, focuses on youth who have spent their childhood in state-funded care facilities or other forms of social protection.

Under Romanian law, at the age of 18, they may be "revoked" from the social protection system unless they meet certain criteria (they attend a form of education or are at maximum risk of social exclusion), potentially leaving them without a safety net at an age where many are not yet able to support themselves.

The Dentons Europe Foundation has donated more than €35,000 to United Way Romania which will be used in the first year of the project.

The program will provide 30 youth from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds in Bucharest and Ilfov with long-term counseling to help them break the cycle of dependence on the social support system. During the first year of the project, they will benefit from training courses, counseling, psychological and vocational guidance, financial education, and material support, according to their needs. In addition, they will take part in various creative recreational activities and visit public institutions and private companies to increase their social exposure.

In the second year, companies from different business sectors will be invited to join the project as potential employers and/or partners in professional induction programs, professional practice sessions, and internship programs. The objective of this phase is to integrate young people into the labor market and help them find and maintain jobs.

“When young people leave the social support system, they often lack the background and qualifications to enter the labor market. They need support and mentorship to help them qualify for jobs, identify employment opportunities, apply for positions, and – once hired – to keep their jobs. We are delighted to collaborate with United Way in order to help these youth in making a better future for themselves,” said Ionela Stan, who initiated and is co-ordinating the 18.0 Unrevoked project within Dentons.

“Helping young people from disadvantaged environments with social and professional integration is one of United Way Romania’s main areas of activity. We are delighted to be partnering with Dentons law firm on this project with which we have developed a strong and long-lasting collaboration. Children and young adults are our future, and a helping hand at the right moment can make a real impact on their lives. Our specialists, psychologists, and vocational counselors have the background to work with vulnerable young people from disadvantaged environments and to offer them the support they need to reach their potential,” said Adriana Dobrea, Executive Director of United Way Romania Foundation.

“18.0 Unrevoked reiterates Dentons’ commitment to making a positive impact on the community, and to promoting the inclusion of people in professional life, regardless of their socio-economic background,” said Perry V. Zizzi, Romania Managing Partner at Dentons.

This is a press release.