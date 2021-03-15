Dent Estet and Dr. Leahu compete for first place in RO dentistry services market

Dent Estet, part of BVB-listed medical services group MedLife (M), announced on March 12 that it remains the top player in the local dental services market. The company said it obtained a turnover of RON 67 million (EUR 13.8 mln) in 2020, 5% higher than in 2019.

The group has been the leading player in the market since its inception in 1999, Dent Estet added in its statement, Profit.ro reported.

Dent Estet has been part of the MedLife group since 2016.

One day earlier, on March 11, another major Romanian dentistry services group - Dr. Leahu - announced that it became the leading player with a turnover of RON 59.2 mln (EUR 12.2 mln) in 2020, after an impressive 18% annual increase.

In a comment released in response to Dent Estet claiming its leading position, Ionut Leahu - founder and CEO of Dr. Leahu group - explains that he based his conclusions on the figures reported by MedLife to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The revenues generated by the dentistry services division accounted for RON 59.2 mln, according to MedLife's report sent to investors on March 11, Ionut Leahu explained.

Currently, the Dent Estet network has 11 clinics covering an area of ​​3,300 sqm, 62 dental units, 124 doctors, and 350 employees.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Ionut Leahu, a specialist in dental implantology, Dr. Leahu dentistry chain now has over 100 dental units in 13 clinics opened in Romania and London, with about 370 employees.

(Photo source: Dr. Leahu)