Bucharest City Hall: Underground utility infrastructure works complicate tram track upgrades

More than 70 kilometers of underground utility networks are being upgraded alongside the works on approximately 50 kilometers of tram tracks, the Bucharest City Hall said.

According to the institution, difficulties arise “as the actual location of pipes and other infrastructure does not always match the blueprints.”

The City Hall said this was the reason why, at times, there is no activity on already-opened construction site segments.

“When it comes to modernizing the tram tracks, we have all the documentation, so things are relatively straightforward and predictable. The complexity and unpredictability of the work come from the underground networks,” Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu explained, quoted by Mediafax.

In some cases, new designs and permits are required, or pipes have to be resized or rerouted. Work may be halted in certain sections for weeks or even months, the City Hall said.

Before construction begins, a “network coordination plan” is drawn up and approved by the operators of the underground infrastructure, including Apa Nova, Distrigaz and Termoenergetica. The document is intended to show where the pipes are located. Problems arise once the old tracks are removed and excavation begins.

“The plans on paper do not match the reality on the ground. Once the old track is dismantled and the excavators start digging, we discover that pipes we thought were in one place are several meters away, while others emerge from places where we did not expect them,” Ciucu said.

At times, the construction work has uncovered archaeological remains that need to be assessed by the Ministry of Culture. Such situations force the temporary halt of work and the search for alternative technical solutions. Weather conditions can also lead to temporary work stoppages.

Bucharest is currently working on upgrading 50 kilometers of tram tracks. A EUR 266 million loan tranche from the European Investment Bank (EIB) backs the effort, which also includes the introduction of new vehicles and upgrading depots.

(Photo: Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti Facebook Page)

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