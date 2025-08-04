Defense

Romanian defence minister argues for gradual reform of military pensions

04 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The system of pensions paid to military personnel should be changed gradually until 2035 to avoid losing personnel, minister of defence Ionuț Moșteanu said in a Digi24 interview, implying that the European Commission insists on a faster pace. 

"A gradual reform is needed until 2035. It's 10 years, any system can be reformed in 10 years (...) I believe that, if we have a clear calendar, which is constitutionally sound, the [European] Commission will also understand," Moșteanu said.

Romania must reform its system of so-called "special" pensions so as to prevent the rise of the impact on the public budget, under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR). 

Ionuț Moșteanu said that any decision related to military pensions will be made after discussions with their beneficiaries. He stated that, at the moment, these debates have not yet been initiated "because we do not have a very clear plan at this time to change the retirement method or the payment method of military pensions." 

"When we talk about military pensions, we are also talking about those in the Ministry of Interior and other institutions such as the intelligence services (SRI, SIE), state personal security services (SPP), special telecommunication services (STS) - all must be dealt with as a whole. At this moment, it is important to ensure that people have a very clear perspective on what is coming," said Moșteanu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Defense

Romanian defence minister argues for gradual reform of military pensions

04 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The system of pensions paid to military personnel should be changed gradually until 2035 to avoid losing personnel, minister of defence Ionuț Moșteanu said in a Digi24 interview, implying that the European Commission insists on a faster pace. 

"A gradual reform is needed until 2035. It's 10 years, any system can be reformed in 10 years (...) I believe that, if we have a clear calendar, which is constitutionally sound, the [European] Commission will also understand," Moșteanu said.

Romania must reform its system of so-called "special" pensions so as to prevent the rise of the impact on the public budget, under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR). 

Ionuț Moșteanu said that any decision related to military pensions will be made after discussions with their beneficiaries. He stated that, at the moment, these debates have not yet been initiated "because we do not have a very clear plan at this time to change the retirement method or the payment method of military pensions." 

"When we talk about military pensions, we are also talking about those in the Ministry of Interior and other institutions such as the intelligence services (SRI, SIE), state personal security services (SPP), special telecommunication services (STS) - all must be dealt with as a whole. At this moment, it is important to ensure that people have a very clear perspective on what is coming," said Moșteanu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 August 2025
Defense
Over a hundred thousand cartridges destroyed after fire at ammunition warehouse in central Romania
04 August 2025
Sports
David Popovici returns to Romania after double gold at World Aquatics Championships
04 August 2025
Society
Romania to activate EU RESTORE mechanism following devastating floods in Suceava and Neamț, minister says
01 August 2025
Macro
Extensive price hikes take effect in Romania following government’s decision to raise taxes
01 August 2025
Business
Romania completes renegotiation of National Relaunch and Resilience Plan
31 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici claims gold in 100m freestyle race in Singapore
31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow