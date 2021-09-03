Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

DeepRock Minerals of Canada buys another gold concession in Romania

03 September 2021
Canadian mining company DeepRock Minerals, specialized in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral perimeters, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the second perimeter in Romania, in the Apuseni Mountains, for the exploration of a prospective gold exploration property, the company announced.

According to the terms of the deal, DeepRock is paying upon signing CAD 275,000, will issue 9 mln shares at an estimated price of CAD 0.08 per share to the seller when the exploration license is granted to DeepRock or its subsidiary, plus another 9 mln shares at the same price, later, according to Thenewswire.com.

This expansion will increase DeepRock's land position in Romania from 764 hectares to 3,528 hectares (461%).

Both properties have significant amounts of gold-bearing minerals with advanced underground works.

The company recruited in May this year Adrian Volintiru, former CEO of Romania's largest natural gas company Romgaz, to conduct local operations, according to Profit.ro.

The new property purchased by DeepRock, in northern Romania, is about 5 kilometres away from the company's current gold project - Zapozilor Polymetallic Gold Project.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deeprockmineralsinc.com)

