Romania’s Cybersecurity Agency warns of deepfake scam using president Nicușor Dan’s image

21 August 2025

Romania’s National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) has issued a warning about a new online scam that fraudulently uses the image of president Nicușor Dan in so-called “quick investment” schemes. 

According to authorities, the fraudulent campaign relies on manipulated video materials, known as deepfakes, in which the president appears to promote a fake investment opportunity promising miraculous profits.

Cybersecurity experts stress that such scams are designed to exploit emotions, lure victims into disclosing personal information, and trick them into transferring money to attackers. The DNSC said that no Romanian institution endorses such schemes and urged the public to remain vigilant.

Officials recommend that citizens carefully verify the sources of online materials, particularly when they feature public figures advertising “safe investments” or guaranteed returns. People are also advised to access only official websites, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and never share personal or financial information on unverified platforms.

Romanian authorities also called on users to report fraudulent content immediately, both to the respective social media platform and directly to the DNSC through its hotline at 1911 or via the reporting form at pnrisc.dnsc.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from DNSC video on Facebook)

