Tech

Decalex Digital chooses London for first office outside Romania

12 February 2025

Decalex Digital, a Romanian company specializing in cybersecurity services, GDPR, and digital compliance, founded in 2013 by three entrepreneurs, announced that it is expanding into Europe, with its first office outside Romania inaugurated in London. 

“The UK market is extremely mature from a consulting services perspective, but our competitive advantage in this market is the type of compliance solutions we strategically implement to support the business objectives of organizations. In the coming years, we want to develop the London subsidiary and position ourselves on the local market as a valuable business partner for companies’ growth,” said Cristiana Deca, CEO & Founder of Decalex Digital.

This milestone was marked by a special business breakfast organized in partnership with the British Computer Society (BCS) in London, dedicated to the business community in the UK capital. CyberBreakfast by Decalex Digital, 1st Edition 2025, the first in a series planned for the year, brought together leaders from various industries and fields, all interested in innovation, cyber leadership, and top-tier services in the sector.

Founded 11 years ago by three young entrepreneurs, Cristian Deca, Ciprian Harabagiu, and Cristiana Deca, Decalex has achieved consistent growth in the field of compliance and data protection. With a multidisciplinary team, the company has successfully implemented GDPR compliance programs in over 1,000 Romanian companies across various industries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One Photo/Dreamstime.com)

