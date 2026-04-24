Romania’s top swimmer, David Popovici, won the gold medal in the 200 m freestyle event at the National Championship for seniors, youth, and juniors on Thursday, April 23.

Popovici, 21, who also won gold in the 50 m freestyle a day earlier, finished the 200 m race with a time of 1:45.89. Eric Ștefan Andrieș finished second with a time of 1:49.75, and Tudor Andrei Iordache came in third with a time of 1:49.91.

“I have always considered this 200-meter freestyle event the most difficult in my repertoire, because there is a lot of strategy involved. The pacing of effort must be very well planned and calculated. I feel good that I finished it with a good time, one of the best times this season in the world, and until the European Championships, we will refine this race, we will perfect it,” said David Popovici after the event, according to EuropaFM.

David Popovici will also compete in the 100m freestyle race at the National Championship on Saturday, April 25.

After the National Championships, Popovici has two more competitions this season: Sette Colli in Rome at the end of June and the European Championships in Paris between August 10 and 16. Last year, he set two European records in the 100 m freestyle: 46.71 in Šamorín and 46.51 in Singapore.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)