Czech fintech Dateio implements cashback products for UniCredit Romania

Czech fintech Dateio reached an agreement with UniCredit Romania to develop cashback products by which the bank's customers will be offered targeted offers from a broad range of local retailers through online and mobile banking applications, Bursa reported.

This is Dateio's second contract on the Romanian market after it enabled the online and mobile interface of Banca Comericala Romana (BCR), George.

Dateio cooperates with over ten international financial institutions that allow it to reach 1.2 mln customers in Romania and over 3.5 mln in Central and Eastern Europe with the offers of partner merchants.

"The strong point of our solution is the ability to accurately target customers, based on their actual consumption behaviors and the exact assignment of a digital channel in physical stores - both of which are unique to this marketing channel," explained Ondrej Knot, Co-Founder & CEO Dateio.

