Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/13/2019 - 08:10
Real Estate
Spa hotel in Romania's Transylvania region undergoes EUR 8 mln refurbishment
13 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian hotel chain Danubius announced that it has put together all 26 spa units it operates across Europe under the Ensana brand. This includes the three hotels Danubius owns in the Sovata spa resort, in Romania's Transylvania region.

Following the rebranding, the Ensana hotel cluster in Sovata will open in the spring of 2020 the Ursina Ensana Health Spa Hotel, a three-star hotel unit with 144 rooms, its own medical base and spa, after a EUR 8 million investment. This is the former Faget hotel, whose renovation started in September 2018.

Ensana also operates the Sovata Ensana Health Spa Hotel and Bradet Ensana Health Spa Hotel, both classified at four stars, which are operational.

"We are constantly looking to expand and discover new opportunities. We have already invested significantly in our hotels and will not stop here. In the future, we will implement new treatments, we will offer new relaxation facilities and of course, jobs," said Mark Hennebry, president of Ensana Group.

The Ensana brand reunites 26 spa hotels in four countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ensanahotels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/13/2019 - 08:10
Real Estate
Spa hotel in Romania's Transylvania region undergoes EUR 8 mln refurbishment
13 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian hotel chain Danubius announced that it has put together all 26 spa units it operates across Europe under the Ensana brand. This includes the three hotels Danubius owns in the Sovata spa resort, in Romania's Transylvania region.

Following the rebranding, the Ensana hotel cluster in Sovata will open in the spring of 2020 the Ursina Ensana Health Spa Hotel, a three-star hotel unit with 144 rooms, its own medical base and spa, after a EUR 8 million investment. This is the former Faget hotel, whose renovation started in September 2018.

Ensana also operates the Sovata Ensana Health Spa Hotel and Bradet Ensana Health Spa Hotel, both classified at four stars, which are operational.

"We are constantly looking to expand and discover new opportunities. We have already invested significantly in our hotels and will not stop here. In the future, we will implement new treatments, we will offer new relaxation facilities and of course, jobs," said Mark Hennebry, president of Ensana Group.

The Ensana brand reunites 26 spa hotels in four countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ensanahotels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40