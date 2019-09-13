Spa hotel in Romania's Transylvania region undergoes EUR 8 mln refurbishment

Hungarian hotel chain Danubius announced that it has put together all 26 spa units it operates across Europe under the Ensana brand. This includes the three hotels Danubius owns in the Sovata spa resort, in Romania's Transylvania region.

Following the rebranding, the Ensana hotel cluster in Sovata will open in the spring of 2020 the Ursina Ensana Health Spa Hotel, a three-star hotel unit with 144 rooms, its own medical base and spa, after a EUR 8 million investment. This is the former Faget hotel, whose renovation started in September 2018.

Ensana also operates the Sovata Ensana Health Spa Hotel and Bradet Ensana Health Spa Hotel, both classified at four stars, which are operational.

"We are constantly looking to expand and discover new opportunities. We have already invested significantly in our hotels and will not stop here. In the future, we will implement new treatments, we will offer new relaxation facilities and of course, jobs," said Mark Hennebry, president of Ensana Group.

The Ensana brand reunites 26 spa hotels in four countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

(Photo source: Ensanahotels.com)