Romanian deputy PM Barna possibly investigated for EU funds embezzlement

Romania's Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) announced that it completed the investigations and sent to the anticorruption directorate (DNA) the European fund embezzlement cases involving four persons - including, according to Newsweek, deputy prime minister and USR-PLUS co-president Dan Barna.

Barna has served as an expert in both projects, and his sister was the manager of a social enterprise that received EU funding.

According to sources familiar with the case, the current deputy prime minister is targeted by the documentation sent by DLAF to DNA.

DLAF data show, according to the sources, that some payments reached the declared recipients, and some equipment was purchased from uncertain sources, which raises suspicions of fraud.

The USR-PLUS leader announced that he requested a statement from the DLAF, as he had not been informed of this step, and stressed that he was not part of the group of four persons accused in that case. In case he is put under investigation in the case, Dan Barna said that he would "step down," Digi24 reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)