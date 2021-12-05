Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 08:30
Politics

Romanian deputy PM Barna possibly investigated for EU funds embezzlement

12 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) announced that it completed the investigations and sent to the anticorruption directorate (DNA) the European fund embezzlement cases involving four persons - including, according to Newsweek, deputy prime minister and USR-PLUS co-president Dan Barna.

Barna has served as an expert in both projects, and his sister was the manager of a social enterprise that received EU funding.

According to sources familiar with the case, the current deputy prime minister is targeted by the documentation sent by DLAF to DNA.

DLAF data show, according to the sources, that some payments reached the declared recipients, and some equipment was purchased from uncertain sources, which raises suspicions of fraud.

The USR-PLUS leader announced that he requested a statement from the DLAF, as he had not been informed of this step, and stressed that he was not part of the group of four persons accused in that case. In case he is put under investigation in the case, Dan Barna said that he would "step down," Digi24 reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 08:30
Politics

Romanian deputy PM Barna possibly investigated for EU funds embezzlement

12 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) announced that it completed the investigations and sent to the anticorruption directorate (DNA) the European fund embezzlement cases involving four persons - including, according to Newsweek, deputy prime minister and USR-PLUS co-president Dan Barna.

Barna has served as an expert in both projects, and his sister was the manager of a social enterprise that received EU funding.

According to sources familiar with the case, the current deputy prime minister is targeted by the documentation sent by DLAF to DNA.

DLAF data show, according to the sources, that some payments reached the declared recipients, and some equipment was purchased from uncertain sources, which raises suspicions of fraud.

The USR-PLUS leader announced that he requested a statement from the DLAF, as he had not been informed of this step, and stressed that he was not part of the group of four persons accused in that case. In case he is put under investigation in the case, Dan Barna said that he would "step down," Digi24 reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more