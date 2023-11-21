Dan Air to fly to eight European destinations from new base at Bacău Airport

Romanian airline Dan Air officially opened its operational base at Bacău Airport, eastern Romania, on November 20. Thus, starting December 11, the air carrier will link the Romanian city to eight European destinations.

According to an announcement from the George Enescu International Airport, Dan Air will fly from Bacău to London and Brussels on Mondays and Fridays, Turin and Dublin on Tuesdays and Saturdays, Rome and Barcelona on Wednesdays and Sundays, and Liverpool and Catania on Thursdays.

“Also, because of the high demand for Dublin, considering the large Romanian community present in Ireland, Dan Air has decided, for the holiday season, to increase the frequency of this route. Therefore, a third weekly flight to Dublin will be added to the schedule, operated on December 14 and 2, and January 4 and 11,” the airport representatives said in a post on social media.

Dan Air decided to move its operations from the new Brașov Airport in central Romania to Bacău Airport a few weeks ago, citing the restricted schedule, the lack of essential airport facilities for winter flights, and the absence of facilities offered to airlines.

(Photo source: Dan Air)