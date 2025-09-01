Dan Air adds route connecting Bucharest to Aleppo

Romanian airline Dan Air will add flights connecting Bucharest to Aleppo, in Syria, beginning September 25.

With this, the airline expands its operations in the Middle Eastern country, following the opening of the Bucharest - Damascus - Bucharest route on June 15.

The Bucharest - Aleppo - Bucharest flights will be available twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, and will be operated with an Airbus A319 aircraft with 144 seats.

The introduction of this route follows bilateral agreements between Romania and Syria, and the official designation received by the Romanian airline from the Ministry of Transport and approved by the Syrian authorities at the end of August, the company said.

“After the launch of flights to Damascus, many passengers requested this route, which clearly shows that the need for transport and connectivity in this region is vital. Syria needs to reconnect with the world, and each route opened is a bridge for people, for business, and for the reconstruction process,” said Matt Ian David, CEO of Dan Air.

Since introducing the Bucharest-Damascus-Bucharest route, the airline has carried over 11,000 passengers, according to the company. Most of the passengers are Syrian citizens who wanted to reconnect with their families and return to the country after the regime change in Damascus at the end of 2024, it said.

Dan Air is a Romanian airline founded in 2017 by pilot commander Dan Iuhas, then called Just Us Air. It has operated ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance) flights for various airlines. It currently operates both scheduled flights under its own brand from Bucharest and Bacău, as well as ACMI flights for international commercial companies.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

