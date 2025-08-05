Two Dacian gold bracelets digitized in 3D by Romania’s National History Museum

Two Dacian gold bracelets from the collection of the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR) have been recently 3D scanned as part of a digital preservation project highlighting these exceptional archaeological pieces. The initiative, launched by the museum, aims to showcase the artistry and cultural significance of Dacian goldsmithing.

Crafted with remarkable skill, the spiral-shaped bracelets were discovered in the Orăștie Mountains and are emblematic of the pre-Roman Dacian elite. Adorned with palmette motifs and animal-head decorations, they served not only as jewelry but also as symbols of power and status.

“These artefacts offer insight into the Dacian monarchy, their wealth, and the complexity of their artistic and cultural imagination,” MNIR stated in a social media post.

Both bracelets are already featured on the museum’s website and can also be viewed in person at the museum’s Historical Treasure exhibition.

According to MNIR, digitizing gold artefacts poses specific challenges due to the material’s reflective surface and the delicate forms resulting from gold’s malleability. In the case of spiral-shaped bracelets, even minor changes in positioning during the scan can cause inconsistencies between image sets, potentially affecting the accuracy of the 3D model, Agerpres reported.

Bracelets of this type and design were most commonly made from silver. Known examples have typically been recovered as single, unmatched pieces from various treasure hoards found both inside and beyond the Carpathian region.

However, gold versions are currently known only from the Orăștie Mountains, near the sacred area on Grădiștea Hill. These were looted in the early 2000s. Police investigations estimate that at least 24 gold bracelets were discovered as part of five hoards, alongside gold and silver coins.

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Național de Istorie a României)