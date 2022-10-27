Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa to be restored with Resilience funds

28 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ancient Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa will be restored with EU funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE).

More than EUR 7.4 million will be invested in the restoration of the fortress, a site of cultural and historical heritage.

The project is part of the “Attractive Romania” plan. The PNRR also includes financing for sites along a dozen “cultural routes” meant for tourists who visit Romania. Sarmizegetusa is part of two such routes.

The Dacian fortresses in the Orăştiei Mountains are UNESCO world heritage sites, but they are not major tourist attractions. The new investments aim to conserve the archaeological value of the fortress, but also transform it into a point of interest for visitors, according to Economedia.ro.

“We signed financing contracts for a landmark that is both central to our identity as a people, and unique in the world,” said minister of investment and European funds Marcel Boloş. He also said that the investments would contribute to the development of the local area and Hunedoara County.

The investments include both restoration works and the creation of new exhibition spaces. A museum will be set up at the entrance of the Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa site, according to the plans. The museum will have a viewpoint over the entire site and the nearby Roman amphitheater and will house one of the two marble fountains that were part of the entrance to the Roman forum.

There will also be an exhibition with the most important archaeological discoveries connected to Roman Dacia.

The entrance to the Roman forum, an objective included in the route of the Roman forts, is one of the earliest monuments constructed in Dacia. The Dacian temple of Sarmizegetusa Regia will also be restored through an investment of EUR 2.29 million, part of the abovementioned total sum.

Sarmizegetusa was founded in the second half of the 1st century BC, and was the capital of Dacia under King Decebalus before the Roman conquest.

Monasteries, churches, households, citadels, and other objectives will be restored with funds from the Resilience Plan. Also, within the same component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, contracts worth a total of EUR 59 million were signed for the establishment, modernization and restoration of 8 museums and memorials, including a Memorial of the Revolution-December 1989, a Memorial of the Victims, and a Museum of Forced Industrialization and Uprooting.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flaviu Boerescu | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa to be restored with Resilience funds

28 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ancient Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa will be restored with EU funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE).

More than EUR 7.4 million will be invested in the restoration of the fortress, a site of cultural and historical heritage.

The project is part of the “Attractive Romania” plan. The PNRR also includes financing for sites along a dozen “cultural routes” meant for tourists who visit Romania. Sarmizegetusa is part of two such routes.

The Dacian fortresses in the Orăştiei Mountains are UNESCO world heritage sites, but they are not major tourist attractions. The new investments aim to conserve the archaeological value of the fortress, but also transform it into a point of interest for visitors, according to Economedia.ro.

“We signed financing contracts for a landmark that is both central to our identity as a people, and unique in the world,” said minister of investment and European funds Marcel Boloş. He also said that the investments would contribute to the development of the local area and Hunedoara County.

The investments include both restoration works and the creation of new exhibition spaces. A museum will be set up at the entrance of the Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa site, according to the plans. The museum will have a viewpoint over the entire site and the nearby Roman amphitheater and will house one of the two marble fountains that were part of the entrance to the Roman forum.

There will also be an exhibition with the most important archaeological discoveries connected to Roman Dacia.

The entrance to the Roman forum, an objective included in the route of the Roman forts, is one of the earliest monuments constructed in Dacia. The Dacian temple of Sarmizegetusa Regia will also be restored through an investment of EUR 2.29 million, part of the abovementioned total sum.

Sarmizegetusa was founded in the second half of the 1st century BC, and was the capital of Dacia under King Decebalus before the Roman conquest.

Monasteries, churches, households, citadels, and other objectives will be restored with funds from the Resilience Plan. Also, within the same component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, contracts worth a total of EUR 59 million were signed for the establishment, modernization and restoration of 8 museums and memorials, including a Memorial of the Revolution-December 1989, a Memorial of the Victims, and a Museum of Forced Industrialization and Uprooting.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flaviu Boerescu | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen