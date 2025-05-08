Dacia Sandriders team take part in off-road demonstration on Romania’s Transalpina road

The Dacia Sandriders team, which made a spectacular debut in the Dakar Rally this year, came to Romania for an off-road demonstration on the highest road in the country, the Transalpina.

Drivers and co-drivers Pablo Moreno, Cristina Gutiérrez, Édouard Boulanger, Sébastien Loeb, and Fabian Lurquin took part in the event organized by Dacia.

The five drove the special edition Dacia Duster Adventure, specially equipped and adapted for off-road. The car has a unique design but needed special equipment as well, such as Koni suspension (+30 mm) to overcome obstacles, BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 215/70 R16 100/97R tires for superior grip and traction, 16” steel rims, a 6 mm duralumin engine skid plate, as well as a 2.5 mm steel rear differential guard, according to Profit.ro.

The route covered by the Dacia crews was 12 kilometers long, and fans of the brand were also invited to the event to witness the trials prepared for the famous drivers.

The three Dacia Sandriders teams will participate in one more rally stage this year, in Portugal, between September 22 and 28.

Back in January, two of the three cars of the Dacia Sandriders team finished the grueling FIA World Rally-Raid Championship season opener in Shubaytah, completing a nearly 8,000 kilometer route. The crew consisting of driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Édouard Boulanger secured the win in the ninth stage of the race.

(Photo source: Dacia on Facebook)