Dacia sales accelerate in first nine months of 2023

Romanian carmaker Dacia, a member of the French group Renault, sold 493,511 private and utility vehicles in the first nine months of 2023, representing an annual growth of 16.7%. The brand's four pillar models - Spring, Sandero, Duster, and Jogger - showed positive growth in this period.

Dacia Sandero, Europe's market leader for private vehicle sales since 2017, totalled 199,516 cars, up 18,3% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Duster grew by 4.1% to 154,460 units sold in the first nine months, holding its place in the top three European private SUV sales.

With 70,932 units sold, Dacia Jogger recorded an increase of 76.1%. Spring sales also went up 40.6% YoY to 44,262.

In the European private vehicle market, Dacia grew 19.6%. Its share reached 4.4%, +0.1 point compared to the same period (2022), "despite an unfavourable channel-mix effect in the market," the company said.

In France, Dacia's largest market, the brand saw private and utility vehicle registrations reach 118,495 in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 23.2% compared to 2022. In Italy, 66,160 private and utility vehicle units were sold (up 29.3%), while in Germany, volumes totalled 51,703 units in private and utility vehicles (up 25.2%).

In Romania, Dacia sold 36,069 private and utility vehicles, an increase of 29.2%. Its private vehicle market share increased by 3.0 points compared to 2022, while the retail market share reached 40.1%, up 4.6 points. Five Dacia models are in the Top 5 of the private vehicle market, while four of the brand's models are in the Top 5 of the retail sales market.

In the third quarter of 2023, Dacia recorded 148,124 sales, with volumes up 2.4% compared to Q3 2022.

In 2023, Dacia exceeded the threshold of 8 million vehicles sold.

"With its strategy of constantly redefining the essential while offering the best price for service ratio, Dacia has won over more than 8 million customers since 2004 and shores up its position as Europe's second-best retail seller," said Xavier Martinet, SVP, Dacia Marketing, Sales & Operations.

A recent Brand Finance analysis named Dacia the most valuable Romanian brand, surpassing online retailer eMag.

