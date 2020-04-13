Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 14:48
Entertainment
COVID-19 lockdown: Photos of an old Dacia car on the empty streets of New York go viral
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Eduard Pălăghiţă has photographed his restored Dacia 1300 on the empty streets of New York City, and the photo album shared on Facebook went viral.

Accompanied by the message “The city that never sleeps is taking a nap,” the photos shared by the Romanian photographer were taken on empty streets in downtown New York, as the city is on coronavirus lockdown. The Dacia 1300 model captured in these photos, which is registered in New York, was manufactured in 1977, according to local Digi24.ro.

Eduard Pălăghiţă’s Dacia 1300 is the first such model brought to the U.S., and the first Romanian car to travel the famous Route 66, according to the presentation on the car’s dedicated Facebook page.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Dacia 1300 New York)

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 14:48
Entertainment
COVID-19 lockdown: Photos of an old Dacia car on the empty streets of New York go viral
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Eduard Pălăghiţă has photographed his restored Dacia 1300 on the empty streets of New York City, and the photo album shared on Facebook went viral.

Accompanied by the message “The city that never sleeps is taking a nap,” the photos shared by the Romanian photographer were taken on empty streets in downtown New York, as the city is on coronavirus lockdown. The Dacia 1300 model captured in these photos, which is registered in New York, was manufactured in 1977, according to local Digi24.ro.

Eduard Pălăghiţă’s Dacia 1300 is the first such model brought to the U.S., and the first Romanian car to travel the famous Route 66, according to the presentation on the car’s dedicated Facebook page.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Dacia 1300 New York)

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus