COVID-19 lockdown: Photos of an old Dacia car on the empty streets of New York go viral

Romanian Eduard Pălăghiţă has photographed his restored Dacia 1300 on the empty streets of New York City, and the photo album shared on Facebook went viral.

Accompanied by the message “The city that never sleeps is taking a nap,” the photos shared by the Romanian photographer were taken on empty streets in downtown New York, as the city is on coronavirus lockdown. The Dacia 1300 model captured in these photos, which is registered in New York, was manufactured in 1977, according to local Digi24.ro.

Eduard Pălăghiţă’s Dacia 1300 is the first such model brought to the U.S., and the first Romanian car to travel the famous Route 66, according to the presentation on the car’s dedicated Facebook page.

