Dacia launches Foundation for Romania, announces EUR 1 mln grant program for NGOs

The Dacia Foundation for Romania was officially launched on Tuesday, April 8, to support NGOs with projects concerning access to education, the labor market, and culture.

The foundation will have a grant program with an EUR 1 million budget, offering grants of up to EUR 30,000 for projects that can have a duration of 6 months to 1 year. The selection of grant beneficiaries will be made by an independent jury.

“The foundation aims to support and inspire an inclusive society by facilitating physical and social mobility for people who need resources and mobility solutions to realize their potential and achieve a better quality of life,” the foundation announced, cited by News.ro.

Carmaker Dacia is one of the most well-known companies in Romania, and a leader of the local auto market.

“We believe in the mission of this Foundation, so we naturally considered it appropriate for it to bear the name of our brand. We share the same values and have the same goal: to make mobility more accessible, an essential element for independence, access to opportunities, and social integration,” said Mihai Bordeanu, General Director of Automobile Dacia, as a representative of the foundation's founder.

Adrian Curaj, President of the Board of Directors of the Dacia Foundation for Romania, said that mobility, in all its forms, is the key to access to education, jobs, and culture, and FDpR aims precisely to support these innovative solutions for a more inclusive society.

(Photo source: Fundația Dacia pentru România on Facebook)