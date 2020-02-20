RO carmaker Dacia to launch electric car concept at Geneva Motor Show

French automotive group Renault will present at the Geneva Motor Show (March 5-15), sooner than expected, the concept of the future electric car that will be marketed from 2021 under its Romanian brand Dacia, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The model will be produced outside Romania, in the beginning, according to Christophe Dridi, CEO and president of Renault’s Romanian subsidiary Automobile Dacia.

However, Romanian engineers are involved in the design of the model, he added.

It is for the first time in the last 11 years that Dacia attends an international motor show with a new concept.

The last time this happened was in 2009, when the Romanian carmaker unveiled the Duster SUV. However, the Duster series model launched in 2010 had nothing in common with the concept presented a year earlier.

Later, Renault gave up the idea of launching its Dacia models, these coming at an additional cost for a brand focused on efficiency.

Dacia will thus exhibit, for the first time, a 100% electric show-car, which represents a turning point in the Romanian brand’s history.

Dacia thus takes advantage of Renault’s more than 10 years of experience in the field of electric mobility.

The Romanian carmaker will go to Geneva as the only manufacturer to offer a full range of vehicles with both petrol and LPG fuel, named ECO-G, Dacia will present the new TCe 100 ECO-G engine.

To mark 15 years of commercial presence in Europe, Dacia will also exhibit the limited edition Anniversaire.

(Photo: Renault Marketing 3D-Commerce)

