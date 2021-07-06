Romanian automobile producer Dacia to enter Australian market

The Romanian automobiles Dacia will be sold in Australia through the Renault importer on the local market - Ateco Group, which says that the Romanian brand "has matured enough to enter this market," Profit.ro reported

Dacia Sandero and the Sandero Stepway version could be the "spearhead" of the Romanian brand in Australia, together with the Duster SUV, but also with the Oroch pickup (a pickup version of Duster sold under Renault badge), says the importer, which has 20 years of experience on the local market.

"We will bring Dacia here. We are talking to them right now about the details," says Neville Crichton, the importer's director, about one of the most important Dacia moves in recent years. "It will happen. Absolute. Dacia will fit under Renault!". Currently, evaluations are being made so that in 2022 a full range will be introduced.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

