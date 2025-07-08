Automation or Empathy? Organizational Culture versus AI. CX Conference by Customer Experience Romania returns on October 14–15 at Le Château & Maidan Spațiul

News from Companies

CX Conference, a landmark event for customer experience professionals, returns on October 14–15, 2025, with a format that combines relevant content with spaces designed for meaningful dialogue and valuable insights. The event kicks off on October 14 at Le Château and continues on October 15 with CX Workshops at Maidan Spațiul in a dynamic, collaborative setup.

This year’s edition explores the intersection between artificial intelligence and the human factor in creating customer experiences, offering practical case studies and future forecasts for the CX industry. Organized by Customer Experience Romania and Gabriela Ciupitu, recently recognized as the world’s most influential professional in Customer Experience, CX Conference brings together business leaders, technology experts, and CX practitioners to debate the trends shaping the future of customer relationships.

Following the success of the 2024 edition, which gathered over 230 participants and sparked intense debates around AI’s role in CX, the 2025 edition returns with a strengthened format aligned with current industry challenges. The central theme is “High tech – high touch”, addressing one of the most pressing dilemmas in the field: how can AI be integrated into CX processes in a way that enhances empathy and efficiency without losing the essential human touch?

"According to data analyzed by Customer Experience Romania, the use of AI in customer interactions tripled in 2024. The results were clear: higher satisfaction and reduced operational costs. However, Ipsos Global Trends 2024 reveals that Romanian companies use AI four times less than the European average. This gap shows major untapped potential, one of the key topics we’ll address at the conference," says Gabriela Ciupitu, founder of Customer Experience Romania and globally recognized CX leader.

The Pulse of CX in Romania and Moldova: Customer Centricity Index and CX Maturity Study 2025

This year’s CX Conference will premiere the Customer Centricity Index, a study conducted in partnership with Ipsos, which explores how customers perceive brand experiences across major industries in Romania. The study includes insights on product and service interactions, self-service, employee attitude, and process efficiency.

At the end of the first day, the Customer Centricity Gala will recognize the companies that not only promise but truly deliver customer-centered experiences, those that achieved top results in the Index.

The conference features presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focused on practical case studies from sectors such as retail, financial services, telecom, and more. The CX Maturity Study 2025 for Romania and Moldova, developed with Staffino, will once again reveal the evolution of CX strategies and practices across five key pillars: CX strategy, customer-centric culture, customer & employee journey, digital experience, and the voice of the customer.

What does CX look like in a digitally transformed reality? How much of the customer journey can be automated without sacrificing authenticity? How does internal culture affect an organization’s ability to deliver loyalty and relevance? These are just a few of the questions our speakers will address.

International and Local Experts on the Agenda

The October 14–15 agenda will cover topics such as the future of CX, blending human and AI interactions, foresight strategies in experience design, and real-world case studies from companies that have embraced technology without losing the human connection.

Confirmed speakers include experts from Romania and abroad, with experience in digital transformation, empathetic leadership, and customer-centric culture: Ian Golding (Customer Experience Consultancy), Bruce Temkin (Temkinsight), Olga Potaptseva (European Customer Consultancy), Andreea Coca (Pluxee Romania), Gabriela Roșca (Smart HR Event), Alina Dimbean (Delgaz Grid), Bülent Duagi (Strategy Consultant), Hunor Kovacs (Geomant), Ștefan Dumitru (Geomant), and Gabriela Ciupitu (Customer Experience Romania). The full lineup will be updated soon.

“CX Conference was born out of the desire to bring together professionals who understand that customer experience is no longer just a satisfaction metric—it’s a reflection of internal culture. This year’s edition comes at a key moment when more and more organizations are experimenting with integrating AI into their workflows. The question is no longer if we use AI, but how we do it without losing human connection. Technology brings speed and efficiency, but only a healthy culture can sustain empathy—and thus, loyalty. The 2025 conference aims to bring real examples from organizations navigating this transition with clarity,” adds Gabriela Ciupitu.

The event will take place on October 14–15, 2025, at Le Château and Maidan Spațiul. Registration is open at https://cx-conference.ro with early bird offers available until September 15, 2025. Event agenda details and partnership opportunities are available on the official website.

Strategic Partners and Supporters of the CX Community

CX Conference 2025 is organized with the support of strategic partners and organizations that actively contribute to the growth of the CX community, both locally and internationally. Key partners include Staffino, Geomant, and Ipsos—the research partner for the Customer Centricity Index—as well as Smart HR and Maidan Spațiul, which will host the second day of the conference.

The event also benefits from the support of global CX organizations such as Customer Institute, Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA), Awards International, and Customer Experience Magazine (CXM).

Media partners for the 2025 edition include: Wall-Street.ro, Start-up.ro, Retail.ro, Transilvania Business, Ziarul Bursa, EventsMax, PRwave, Romania-Insider.com, and RomaniaJournal.ro.

*This is a Press release.