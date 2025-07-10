Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romania’s industrial rents still among lowest in EMEA despite upward trend

Industrial rents in Romania remain among the lowest in the EMEA region, despite a 15% increase since 2019, according to the latest Waypoint Global Industrial Dynamics Report released by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. The report highlights Romania’s competitive position within a rapidly evolving global logistics landscape, where Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) has become a strategic hub amid shifting global supply chains.

Driven by strong demand from retailers, logistics firms, and manufacturers, along with the growing appeal of nearshoring, CEE countries are seeing increased interest from both occupiers and investors.

Romania stands out with average monthly rents of EUR 4.7 per square meter, below the global average, making it a cost-effective destination for companies seeking operational efficiency. Its appeal is further enhanced by low labor and energy costs and proximity to key European consumer markets.

Globally, industrial rents have grown by 41% since 2019, while in the EMEA region, the increase has averaged 38%. Growth has been particularly strong in the UK, Czech Republic, Netherlands, and Norway, while Turkey’s 90% increase over five years was largely due to high inflation, peaking at 85.5% in October 2022 and standing at 38.1% in March 2025.

Despite its more moderate growth of 15%, Romania remains an emerging market with high potential. Cushman & Wakefield’s analysis shows continued demand for industrial space, with sectors such as e-commerce, retail distribution, and general manufacturing leading activity. Automotive and high-tech manufacturing are also major drivers, contributing to demand for production, logistics, and after-sales support space.

The report also points to cold storage as a growing but underserved segment in Romania. Limited supply could constrain future demand, even as the sector becomes increasingly vital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavel Losevsky/Dreamstime.com)