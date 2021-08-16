Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 08:36
Business

Romania’s current account deficit widens by 73% in Jan-Jun

16 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s current account (CA) deficit has widened to EUR 7.0 bln in January-June this year, 73% more than the same period last year, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The main driver behind the increase was the higher trade deficit with goods: EUR 10.5 bln, EUR 1.56 bln more than in the same period last year. However, this accounted for just over half of the swelling of the CA deficit.

More than a third of the CA increase, namely EUR 1.11 bln, was caused by the deterioration of the deficit in the area of primary incomes (to a deficit of EUR 1.42 bln from EUR 305 mln). Specifically, the outflows under the primary incomes (dividends, interest generated by direct and financial foreign investors) rose by 31% or EUR 1.24 bln to EUR 5.27 bln.

A large part of this increase is formed by dividends generated last year (and registered with a delay) by foreign direct investment companies, which keep the money as retained earnings (also recorded as foreign direct investments).

The net inflows under the secondary income (transfers) deteriorated as well to only EUR 434 mln in January-June from EUR 710 mln in the same period last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 08:36
Business

Romania’s current account deficit widens by 73% in Jan-Jun

16 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s current account (CA) deficit has widened to EUR 7.0 bln in January-June this year, 73% more than the same period last year, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The main driver behind the increase was the higher trade deficit with goods: EUR 10.5 bln, EUR 1.56 bln more than in the same period last year. However, this accounted for just over half of the swelling of the CA deficit.

More than a third of the CA increase, namely EUR 1.11 bln, was caused by the deterioration of the deficit in the area of primary incomes (to a deficit of EUR 1.42 bln from EUR 305 mln). Specifically, the outflows under the primary incomes (dividends, interest generated by direct and financial foreign investors) rose by 31% or EUR 1.24 bln to EUR 5.27 bln.

A large part of this increase is formed by dividends generated last year (and registered with a delay) by foreign direct investment companies, which keep the money as retained earnings (also recorded as foreign direct investments).

The net inflows under the secondary income (transfers) deteriorated as well to only EUR 434 mln in January-June from EUR 710 mln in the same period last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks