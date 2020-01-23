Cuban Film Days kick off in Bucharest

Six of the most important productions of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry of the past 30 years will be screened in Bucharest between January 29 and February 1.

The selected films cover the subtleties of human interactions but also the impact of dramatic historic events on people’s private lives.

Three of the films belong to Fernando Pérez and Gerardo Chijona, and star Laura de la Uz, one of the best-known and most awarded Cuban actresses. They are: Madagascar, Clandestinos, and Esther en alguna parte.

Other films that will be shown are Pavel Giroud, Lester Hamlet and Esteban Insausti’s Tres veces dos (Three Times Two), Daniel Díaz Torres’s La película de Ana, and Isabel Santos’s El camino de la vida (The Road of Life).

The screenings are held at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest.

The films are screened in the original, Spanish-language version, with English subtitles. Access is free, based on previous reservation. Further details are available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)