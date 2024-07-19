CTP delivers 23,000 sqm in CTPark Arad West project

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announced the successful delivery of 23,000 sqm from the CTPark Arad West project, which will comprise 100,000 sqm in total.

An additional 20,000 sqm are ready for tenant fit-out.

"We are currently in advanced negotiations for a significant portion of the remaining space. CTPark Arad West stands as the ideal solution for both manufacturing and storage needs, providing businesses with the opportunity to thrive in a strategically located and integrated hub," said Aurel Cîrstea, Business Development Manager Transylvania at CTP.

The newly completed 12-metre-high space is leased by companies such as Leoni Wiring Systems Arad, Delfingen, HUF Romania, and BNB and provides state-of-the-art facilities for logistics and production activities.

CTPark Arad West boasts great connectivity, being just 1 km from the ring road, 3 km from Arad city center, and 7 km from Arad International Airport, close to both the Hungarian and Serbian borders.

The park, which will comprise 100,000 sqm in total, offers high visibility and direct access to the A1 motorway and the future Bucuresti-Timisoara-Arad-Nadlac motorway, part of the Pan-European transport corridor linking western and south-east Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)