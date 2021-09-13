CTP adds 112,000 sqm to its logistics portfolio in RO for EUR 50 mln

Regional real estate developer and owner CTP, specializing in logistics properties, purchased about 112,000 square meters of industrial space in Romania from its rival Zacaria Industrial in a transaction estimated at over EUR 50 mln, Economica.net reported.

The developer is thus approaching the target of two million square meters of warehouses held on the local market.

The new properties are located in the cities of Craiova, a new city covered by CTP, Sibiu, Arad and Oradea.

Glowalworth was also interested in the projects in Sibiu and Craiova, and the operation reached the table of the Competition Council at the end of 2019.

In Arad and Sibiu, CTP consolidates and expands its existing portfolio. Oradea becomes a nodal point on the CTP map, thanks to the new spaces purchased but also in the light of the development of a cargo terminal of Oradea Airport.

(Photo: Ronstick/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com