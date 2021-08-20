Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 08:12
Real Estate

Top logistics investor CTP accelerates investment plan in Romania

20 August 2021
CTP, the largest owner of logistics properties in Romania, is accelerating its investment plan on the local market. The company aims to cross the threshold of 2 sqm of properties in Romania by the end of 2021.

“This year the investment budget in Romania was about EUR 300 million. Some will continue next year, and the amount also includes project acquisitions. Most likely next year, we will discuss a similar amount,” Ana Dumitrache, CTP’s country head for Romania, said in an interview with Ziarul Financiar.

In Romania, CTP plans to complete the construction of buildings with a total area of over 330,000 sqm by the end of 2021. The investments dedicated to these projects exceed EUR 200 mln.

The company, led and founded by the Dutchman Remon Vos, also plans new acquisitions on the local market.

CTP listed its shares on Euronext Amsterdam in March this year after raising EUR 854 mln in an initial public offering (IPO). Part of the money was used to finance the group’s investment plans, including in Romania. The share price has increased by 20% since the company’s listing, and the current market capitalization is EUR 6.7 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

