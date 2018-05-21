Cryptocurrency mining servers increase Romania’s energy consumption

Cryptocurrency mining servers installed in Romania have a major impact on increasing the domestic energy consumption, according to Deliotte senior expert Razvan Nicolescu, a former energy minister in the Victor Ponta cabinet, local Profit.ro reported.

Canadian company Blockchain Power Trust, which bought a wind park in Romania from OMV Petrom, has recently invested some USD 1.8 million in additional equipment for cryptocurrency mining.

US bank Morgan Stanley estimates that the energy needed only for mining Bitcoin will represent some 0.6% of the world energy consumption in 2018.

