Video

Cross-dressing thieves use electroshock device in robbery in western Romania

Three young men dressed up as women have robbed a 43-year-old man in a parking lot of a mall in Arad, in western Romania, using an electroshock device, Mediafax reported.

The victim of the robbery was stolen a wallet with RON 150 (EUR 31) and some personal documents.

The thieves, aged 19 to 22, were wearing wigs and makeup. They beat the victim, claiming that he had not paid some services.

The three were detained and have been accused of qualified theft, under a preventive arrest proposal.

The security staff of the commercial center notified the Police after the robbery was recorded by the security cameras.

(Photo: Jasonesbain/Wikipedia)

[email protected]