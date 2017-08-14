Romanian director Cristina Hanes was among the winners of this year’s Locarno International Film Festival, which was organized in Switzerland between August 2 and August 12.

She won the Pardino d’Oro award for the Best International Short Film, for the Portuguese production Antonio e Catarina.

The short film was included in the international competition of the Pardi di domani section, which screens shorts and medium-length films by young independent auteurs or film school students who have not yet tried their hand at feature films.

The prize for the Pardino d’Oro award for the Best International Short Film amounts to CHF 10,000, according to information posted on the festival’s website.

Mrs. Fang, a documentary by Chinese director Wang Bing, took the top prize at the Locarno Film Festival.

Last year, Scarred Hearts / Inimi cicatrizate, the fourth feature film by Romanian director Radu Jude, won the Special Jury Prize at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo: Locarno Festival / Sailas Vanetti)