Cristina Caramizaru, executive search expert with over 20 years of experience, joins Selion Global Romania as Partner

Cristina Caramizaru, expert with over 20 years of experience in executive search and leadership advisory, joins Selion Global Romania as Partner. Launched in Romania in 2024 by Filip Nemteanu and Mihai Bajan, Selion Global Romania is the local branch of an international executive search and leadership consulting firm, dedicated to promoting organizational excellence through tailored leadership.

Selion Global Romania redefines the local approach to leadership services by integrating the best global practices. Cristina’s addition to the team reinforces Selion’s ability to provide customized executive search solutions, succession planning & talent mapping, leadership development, board advisory services and leadership retreats to organizations navigating complex business challenges.

Cristina Caramizaru brings extensive background in executive search, having previously held key positions at the top three executive search firms in Romania—Stanton Chase Intl., Pedersen & Partners, and Amrop. Her roles have spanned Consultant, Senior Consultant/Principal, Head of Practice, and Partner, allowing her to develop deep expertise in identifying, assessing, and placing top-tier leadership talent. With a career that includes over 500 senior management placements, 50 executive outplacements and 100 management assessments, Cristina has played a pivotal role in shaping leadership teams for organizations across FMCG, Retail, Technology, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Professional Services, including investment funds.

A psychologist by education, Cristina is also a certified coach and international assessor, bringing a unique blend of analytical insight, strategic thinking, and human-centered leadership advisory to her role. Her reputation is built on efficiency, creativity, and transparency, with a straightforward approach to both clients and candidates, ensuring long-lasting, mutually beneficial leadership solutions.

“As Romania’s business environment evolves, organizations require executive search partners who not only understand the local talent landscape but also have a global perspective,” said Filip Nemteanu, Managing Partner, Selion Global Romania. “After a very successful 2024 launch year, our focus in 2025 is on expanding and increasing our market share, which is crucial for a startup. At the same time, we aim to solidify our position in the local executive search and leadership services sector, maintaining high international standards while preserving a boutique-style approach, where service quality and attention to both client and candidate are very important. Additionally, we seek to diversify our service offerings, especially in leadership services, where we have a high degree of flexibility and provide customized solutions tailored to our clients’ specific needs. Thus, our goal is not to standardize these services but to explore multiple options, all for the benefit of the client. Cristina is one of the most experienced consultants in the local market and her commitment to leadership excellence aligns perfectly with our philosophy of delivering tailored, high-value leadership solutions. Her addition to our team is part of our development plan, alongside our commitment to elevating the level of services we provide. We are happy to welcome her to the team.”

Cristina’s appointment also enhances Selion’s capabilities in executive assessment and career management services, ensuring that companies not only attract top talent but also nurture and retain high-potential leaders through structured development programs.

“I am very happy and grateful for this partnership with Filip and Mihai, as I feel I have found my professional ‘tribe’,” said Cristina Caramizaru, Partner, Selion Global Romania. “We share many common values, which we naturally integrate into our work. We are courageous in being honest and vulnerable, in taking responsibility, and we share the same passion for genuinely listening to the voices of our clients and candidates. We always feel honored and privileged by the trust they place in us by sharing their stories. Mihai and Filip have built, in just one year, a business context based on giving, stability, and inclusivity. My intention is to continue building a broader community together, one founded on authentic and committed connections.”

Selion Global Romania is part of the global leadership consulting firm Selion Global, dedicated to empowering organizations and individuals to unlock their full potential. With expertise in executive search, leadership consulting, and leadership retreats, Selion Global provides tailored solutions that address both immediate challenges and long-term leadership development. Selion’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and collaboration drives its mission to create transformative leadership across industries.

*This is a press release.