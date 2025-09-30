People

Renowned conductor Cristian Măcelaru named honorary citizen of Bucharest

30 September 2025

The Bucharest City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, September 30, to award the title of Honorary Citizen of the Romanian capital to internationally acclaimed conductor Cristian Măcelaru, recognizing his exceptional contributions to music and the promotion of Romanian culture worldwide, Agerpres reported. 

The distinction honors Măcelaru, artistic director of the George Enescu Festival and music director of the Orchestre National de France, for his “extraordinary merits in the art of conducting and in promoting Romanian musical culture nationally and internationally.”

Interim mayor Stelian Bujduveanu welcomed the decision, calling Măcelaru “the greatest contemporary Romanian conductor.”

“Starting today, Cristian Măcelaru, the greatest contemporary Romanian conductor and artistic director of the “George Enescu” Festival, is an Honorary Citizen of the Municipality of Bucharest. Through talent, work, and passion, maestro Măcelaru promotes Romanian musical excellence nationally and internationally and inspires generations of young musicians. Since 2020, conductor Cristian Măcelaru has been the music director of the Orchestre National de France and has also been appointed music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, where he will lead the 2025/26 inaugural season,” reads Bujduveanu’s post on social media.

Born in Timișoara, Cristian Măcelaru studied at Rice University in Houston and won the prestigious Solti Conducting Award in 2014, becoming the first Romanian musician to receive it, according to Agerpres. 

Since then, he has collaborated with some of the world’s leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, Staatskapelle Dresden, and Orchestre National de France.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

