Cristi Movilă invests in the multinational company ITGlobers and takes over the management for EMEA and APAC

Shareholder and associate of the Colombian company IT Globers, Cristi Movilă takes over the position of CEO of the company for the EMEA and APAC regions. With offices in eight countries in Latin America and Europe, ITGlobers specialises in technological services and solutions for the implementation and optimization of e-commerce platforms, development of customised software solutions, system integration and development of mobile applications.

Cristi Movilă has over 17 years of experience in the e-commerce field where he has built and managed numerous projects for leaders in the retail market. In recent years he has held the position of President of ARMO and General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe of VTEX, a company that develops software solutions for digital commerce.

"In my new role, I aim to expand ITGlobers' presence in EMEA and APAC. In Central and Eastern Europe, we are accelerating by opening a new hub in Bucharest, which will serve the entire region and contribute to increasing the company's turnover. The development and implementation of solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI First) will be the focus to improve the productivity and efficiency of our customers. The company has customers in 15 countries, including OBI, Whirlpool, Beko, Casino, Auchan, Cora, Yamamay, Dunnes or Euro Supermercatos. In Romania, we aim to continue this growth and invest in strong partnerships with local and regional trade leaders," says Cristi Movilă, ITGlobers' new CEO & Partner for EMEA and APAC.

Cristi Movilă is in charge with coordinating the dedicated teams for the development of digital commerce projects, back-office operations and optimised support plans with the help of artificial intelligence, personalised technical training and innovative UX/UI design.

"ITGlobers has a solid team and strategic partnerships with global leaders in technology, such as AWS, Microsoft, OpenAI and NVIDIA, and digital commerce, such as VTEX, Salesforce, Commercetools, Mirakl, Shopify or SCAYLE, which provides an excellent basis for long-term growth", adds Cristi Movilă.

The main differentiator of ITGlobers' services lies in the use of AI-based technologies, maximising the performance and efficiency of processes, thus ensuring that the solutions used are integrated and innovative.

In 2023, ITGlobers reached 200 employees globally, some of them in Europe, in offices in Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona and Bucharest.

