Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 08:13
Business

Sale of Credit Agricole Romania to Vista Bank slightly delayed

29 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greek shareholders of Vista Bank do not yet have a sale-purchase contract signed with French group Credit Agricole, even if they previously announced an agreement to buy its Romanian subsidiary, according to sources in the banking market familiar with the deal, Economica.net reported.

The same sources say that Romania's National Bank (BNR) is waiting for the sale documents to decide what can be approved and what can not.

The two sides probably signed only a preliminary agreement and not an actual purchase contract, while the French bank was supposed to announce a decision by the end of last year. By June this year, they will probably reach a detailed agreement on the transaction and have all the documents submitted to the BNR.

The representatives of Vista Bank Romania stated that "the process of obtaining the necessary approvals from the authorities for the completion of the acquisition of Credit Agricole Romania by Vista Bank is underway and is carried out following the established schedule and legislation in force. The completion of the acquisition is expected to take place during the first half of the year."

Vista Bank announced that it signed an agreement with the French financial group Crédit Agricole to acquire 100% of its subsidiary Crédit Agricole Romania. The acquisition needs to be approved by BNR and the Romanian Competition Council.

Following this deal, Vista Bank Romania will hold total assets of over EUR 1.2 billion, loans of EUR 750 million, deposits of EUR 1.1 bln, and over EUR 105 mln of capital.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Teodoroianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 07:57
05 January 2021
Business
French group Credit Agricole sells RO subsidiary to Greek investors
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 08:13
Business

Sale of Credit Agricole Romania to Vista Bank slightly delayed

29 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greek shareholders of Vista Bank do not yet have a sale-purchase contract signed with French group Credit Agricole, even if they previously announced an agreement to buy its Romanian subsidiary, according to sources in the banking market familiar with the deal, Economica.net reported.

The same sources say that Romania's National Bank (BNR) is waiting for the sale documents to decide what can be approved and what can not.

The two sides probably signed only a preliminary agreement and not an actual purchase contract, while the French bank was supposed to announce a decision by the end of last year. By June this year, they will probably reach a detailed agreement on the transaction and have all the documents submitted to the BNR.

The representatives of Vista Bank Romania stated that "the process of obtaining the necessary approvals from the authorities for the completion of the acquisition of Credit Agricole Romania by Vista Bank is underway and is carried out following the established schedule and legislation in force. The completion of the acquisition is expected to take place during the first half of the year."

Vista Bank announced that it signed an agreement with the French financial group Crédit Agricole to acquire 100% of its subsidiary Crédit Agricole Romania. The acquisition needs to be approved by BNR and the Romanian Competition Council.

Following this deal, Vista Bank Romania will hold total assets of over EUR 1.2 billion, loans of EUR 750 million, deposits of EUR 1.1 bln, and over EUR 105 mln of capital.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Teodoroianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 07:57
05 January 2021
Business
French group Credit Agricole sells RO subsidiary to Greek investors
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life