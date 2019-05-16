Bucharest festival spotlights creative industries

Creative Quarter Design Festival, an event dedicated to the neighborhood around the Cişmigiu park, brings over 60 events between May 18 and May 26. It covers exhibitions, conferences, parties, film screenings, guided tours, design fairs, and workshops, among others.

The festival opens on May 18 at Universul Palace with three exhibitions: Made in Creative Quarter, Mnemonics and UYDA by Ubikubi. The exhibitions are included in the Museums Night circuit.

Made in Creative Quarter showcases the stories of the creatives working in the Creative Quarter, while UYDA by Ubikubi has on display the items that won the third edition of the UYDA competition. Mnemonics brings into discussion the way the spaces in between the block of flats in Romanian cities evolved over the past decades.

Various talks on design, architecture, sustainable fashion, and game design, meet the neighborhood gatherings, and guided tours, allowing the public to discover the history of the neighborhood, are part of the festival’s program.

The Creative Quarter, the space in between Berzei St.- Calea Griviţei - Calea Victoriei - Regina Elisabeta Blvd., aims to make use of the entrepreneurial and urban development potential of creative industries.

The program of the festival is available here.

(Photo: Cartierul Creativ Facebook Page)

[email protected]