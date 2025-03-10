Romanian constructor Con-A wins EUR 360 mln contract to build Craiova regional hospital

The Sibiu-based company Con-A won, as the leader of an association, the tender for the construction of the RON 1.8 billion (EUR 360 million, VAT excluded) Craiova regional emergency hospital, Turnul Sfatului and Economedia.ro announced. The contract for the main works of the building has been already signed.

The Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital will be located on the city's Northern Beltway and will occupy an area of ​​200,000 square meters. The building will have a basement, semi-basement, ground floor, four floors, and a technical floor.

The medical unit will be organized into six medical centers and will include 20 operating rooms, according to statements by the minister of health, Alexandru Rafila.

The hospital will have 807 beds for continuous hospitalization, 45 beds for day hospitalization, and will be equipped with a heliport intended for Black Hawk S70 helicopters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)