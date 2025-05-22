Southern Romania: Craiova airport to host large air show featuring F-16 fighter jets

An air show with over 50 pilots and skydivers, along with 40 military and civilian aircraft, will take place on Saturday, May 24, at the Craiova International Airport, to mark the city’s celebration.

The air show is set to be the largest in the region and will include demonstrations with F-16 fighter jets for the first time.

Admission to the event will be free, and access to the event area will be through the High Tech Industrial Park Craiova.

According to Craiova City Hall, aviation, adrenaline, and technology enthusiasts will witness spectacular glider aerobatics, parachuting demonstrations, performances by aircraft from the Romanian Air Force. Attendees will also see aerobatic displays by the "Hawks of Romania," and the IAR-99 Șoim combat aircraft produced in Craiova.

"More than 40 military and civilian aircraft will be present, such as the F-16, IAR 330, ICP Savannah S, IAR 99, Spartan C27, AN 30, IAR 330 PUMA, Extra 300, Savannah, Apollo Fox, both in the air and on the ground," Craiova City Hall announced.

The event is part of Craiova Days, which takes place from May 29 to June 1 and marks 550 years since the first documented mention of the city. Also organized will be musical shows in Mihai Viteazul Square, which will take place from Friday to Sunday, the children’s parade on June 1, Expoflora, Autoshow and various cultural or gastronomic activities held in the city center and on A.I. Cuza Street.

Entry to the event will be free.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Craiova on Facebook)