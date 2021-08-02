Covid-19: More than 5 mln vaccinated with at least one dose in Romania

Romania hit the threshold of 5 million people vaccinated with at least one dose on July 31. The Government had planned to reach this number by June.

By August 1, 5,005,436 people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,858,584 were fully vaccinated. Over the past 24 hours, 7,330 received a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,540 received the first dose.

After more than 100,000 people were vaccinated daily at the beginning of May, the daily number dropped to about 10,000 or less in recent weeks.

At the end of June, the Government announced it would start selling or donating unused vaccine doses as interest in vaccination dropped. One batch of 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was sold to Denmark.

Romania is second to last in Europe on the cumulative uptake of at least one vaccine dose among adults older than 18, with 31.5% of the population having received at least one dose, according to the Covid-19 vaccine tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

